DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s been said that remote schooling effectively killed the snow day. For Americans working from home, the latest coronavirus variant has meant the possible end of the sick day.

Even though the Omicron variant has shuttered office spaces and left millions sick in bed, many people are still working from home. For those already working from home, the variants milder symptoms and changing standards about what severity of illness merits a sick day mean that many COVID-infected workers are powering through, muting themselves on Zoom to cough, sneeze or blow their noses as they muddle through the day.

Julie Bauke is the president of The Bauke Group and joined Morning After to talk more about how Omicron and work from home are affecting sick days.

The Bauke Group helps people land their dream jobs, with career transition coaching experts that work with individuals to help them figure out their next best career move.

A number of factors are driving remote employees to work through COVID. Some say their companies are asking them to continue working if they`re able. Others say taking sick days will put them behind on assignments or burden colleagues.

Americans are notorious for not taking time off. Pre-pandemic, U.S. workers left roughly a quarter of their annual paid time off on the table, according to U.S. Travel Association research.

Now, with vaccination rates rising and recommended quarantine periods shrinking, some employers are beginning to trim COVID-related leaves offered earlier in the pandemic.