Apps like WeSeeYou record interactions with police, could provide alternative when bodycam footage is withheld

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- The social climate in the world today makes many people anxious and hesitant in the presence of the police. iPhones have provided resources through many apps that allow you to notify people that you are being pulled over, and the interaction can automatically be recorded.

WeSeeYou safety app automatically starts to record the interaction simply by Siri hearing you say “Siri I have been pulled over.” The video then is uploaded to the cloud and sends a dropbox link to anyone that is in your friends list.

Apps like WeSeeYou helps eliminate the wait for police body cam footage. In many occasions it can take a while for the footage to be seen, these apps make it easy for people to see what is currently happening and what has already happened.