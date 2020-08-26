Another RNC first: a Presidential pardon

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDAF) — Both the DNC and RNC of 2020 were filled with ‘firsts’, primarily because both were held as virtual events resembling TV specials over in-person conventions.

On Day 2 of the RNC, that trend continued. President Trump has made appearances throughout the convention so far, while previous Presidents running for re-election waited until later in the convention to appear.

On Tuesday, President Trump did something else not seen during any other RNC – a Presidential Pardon. During the convention, a video was aired of Trump signing a pardon for Jon Ponder, an ex-convict who now runs an acclaimed prisoner reentry program.