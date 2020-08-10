An Arlington woman’s car was stolen with an emotional support dog inside, reward offered for anyone who can return her

ARLINGTON, Texas (KDAF)- What seemed like a normal Walgreens run for Taija Horne and her emotional support dog, Charlotte, turned into an unfathomable heartbreaking incident.

Taija took Charlotte on her trip to Walgreens and left her in the car, for Taija to quickly pick up something. It’s too hot to walk Charlotte right now and, after all, she loves car rides. Taija left the car running so the A/C remained on for Charlotte as she quickly ran inside.

Taija says that almost immediately after stepping inside, she looked to the parking lot to see her car being stolen by someone with Charlotte inside of it. The car was seen speeding off down Matlock.

Charlotte is a registered emotional support animal that provides veterans, first responders, and Taija with comfort and calm while going through therapy.

There is a $1,500 cash reward for anyone who can return her to Taija. She is microchipped so if she is found, she can be taken to any vet clinic or city pound.

Taija says she doesn’t care about the car or who did it.

She says “No questions asked, I really just want Charlotte back.”

Charlotte is a blue and white pit bull, who has a traumatic history already. She originally came from a shelter in Oakland, California where she had come from an abuse case. Taija says Charlotte is undoubtedly terrified.

Charlotte and Taija work with an organization called 22Kill, where she offers ‘calming and peace’ for people who need it.

To the person who stole the car and perhaps has Charlotte, Taija says “Please bring her home, I really need her back. That’s all, I really just want her home. This is agony without her.”

If anyone has information or knows where Charlotte is, you can contact Taija at 817-412-4556 or 510-395-7165 or email at Taija@22kill.com. Taija says Charlotte is not aggressive.