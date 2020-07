FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — After signaling that layoffs were imminent, Fort Worth-based American Airlines released numbers for the different roles that will be affected.

American Airlines says it would need to cut up to 9,950 flights attendants, 4,500 fleet service employees, 2,500 pilots, and thousands more in other sectors.

The airline is trying to get some employees to take early retirements and buyouts. Some of the furlough options are for up to 2 years.