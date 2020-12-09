American Airlines now offering passengers at-home COVID-19 tests prior to flying

FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — North Texas-based American Airlines will begin offering passengers the option to buy an at-home COVID-19 test prior to flying. The offer is intended for passengers that are traveling to areas of the country with travel restrictions in place.

The test is offered as a service to people flying to these restricted areas in an attempt to make traveling easier, and not as a general requirement to boarding a plane. However, passengers that do not take a test or have proof of being COVID negative will need to meet requirements put in place by their destination city and state.

The tests are available for purchase for $129.