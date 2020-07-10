Amazing hunk of love: Bear is looking for the right forever home

Meet Bear! He’s currently in a foster home and this giant hunk of love has been through a lot. Bear was given back to Dallas Pets Alive! back in March because his owner could not support Bear.

Turns out Bear suffers from severe allergies and needed to have surgery on his ears because of infections from his allergies. His allergies were affecting his sense of hearing. Lucky for our fluffy fella, he only needed surgery in one ear.

Bear also came to DPA at 146 pounds…40 pounds overweight. So he went on doggy Jenny Craig and was able to lose close to 20 pounds and is looking great!

Bear is wonderful with kids, he loves to chill and cuddle but he needs to stay active to keep his weight stable. He’s up for adoption and is looking for a forever home.