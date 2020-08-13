Alyssa Milano shows her hair loss months after recovering from COVID-19, other long-term effects starting to appear

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — There’s been a lot of attention and study of the symptoms of COVID-19 and its effects in the body while actively sick with the disease. Now that we’re months into the pandemic, there are a lot of concerns for the long lasting effects people who recover from COVID-19 are seeing.

One thing that is getting a lot of attention is hair loss. Recently, Alyssa Milano posted a video to Twitter showing hair being pulled out when she combed her hair. Milano had COVID-19 in March.

In a recent survey of 1,700 people that have recovered from the disease, 65% reported hair loss. Nearly 40 percent of people in the survey also reported experiencing symptoms lasting over three months, including cough, sore throat, loss of smell, loss of taste, heart palpitations and more.