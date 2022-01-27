ALLEN AMERICANS SPONSORED CONTENT — The Allen Americans are a minor league hockey team based in Allen and play at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. They are a part of the ECHL and are affiliated with the NHL’s Seattle Kraken.

Championship hockey is the backbone of the Allen Americans franchise since being founded in 2009, with the team having captured four consecutive league championships from 2013 through 2016.

For hockey fans looking for a fun time, they also have theme nights. On Jan. 29, the theme will be Star Wars. There will be Star Wars in-game activities, people in costume and they will have Star Wars-themed jerseys. Fans are also welcome to show up to the game in costume.