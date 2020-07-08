All is not lost: You can still get a Fletcher’s Original Corny Dog even after the State Fair of Texas was canceled

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — On Tuesday, the State Fair of Texas officially canceled the 2020 fair due to the coronavirus pandemic. With that announcement, the corny dog dreams bouncing through your heard likely came crashing down.

All might not be lost, however.

Amber Fletcher from the world-famous Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs joined Morning After to talk about what the cancellation means for them.

Over the past few weeks, Fletcher says the family saw the writing on the wall as the COVID-19 numbers continued to rise in Texas.

“We just felt like it wasn’t going to happen,” she says, “when we got news yesterday we just weren’t surprised.”

For years, the fair was the only place you could get a Fletcher’s original corny dog. To be sure, no fair in 2020 is a big hit to their business, not to mention the hopes of fair goers.

In recent years, however, Fletcher’s has expanded beyond the fair. In 2019 the company purchased two food trailers and started going to festivals and events. In 2020, they’ve started doing pop-ups in neighborhoods and even for first responders.

Since news of the cancellation, Fletcher says they’ve been overwhelmed with people wanting to help and book them for neighborhood pop-ups.

“It’s very heartwarming, the people that want to have Fletcher’s come to their location” says Flecther.

To book Fletcher’s, visit fletcherscornydogs.com