After years of revival, seven businesses have shut down for good in Fort Worth’s Sundance Square

FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — When the coronavirus pandemic hit North Texas, many businesses were forced to close down, at least temporarily. It didn’t take long for some of those temporary closures to become permanent.

Several months in, and the business closures continue.

One area that has been hit hard is Fort Worth’s vibrant downtown area Sundance Square, which has seen a renaissance and revival in the last decade.

At least seven businesses in that area have closed for good due to the pandemic, including The Bird Cafe and Cantina Laredo. Restaurants have been hit particularly hard during the pandemic, with many struggling to stay open with limited capacity and reduced revenue.