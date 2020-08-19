After discovering she had no furniture, DPD officers pull together and help a mother of six fleeing domestic violence

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — A few Dallas Police officers made a big impact on a single mom’s life who was fleeing domestic violence.

Officers responded to a call for service when they met a single mom with six children. According to DPD, the woman invited Officers Officers Reneeshia McIntyre and Delia Pesina inside, where they noticed the home had no furniture.

The woman said had left everything behind to start a new life after fleeing from a domestic violence situation. The officers decided to reach out to others in DPD and, in conjunction with some other volunteers, were able to provide the home with beds, sofa, dining room table, clothes, and various other household items.

A DPD blog post quoted the woman as saying “I wish I could do more than say thank you to everyone that contributed to me and my children. We love ya’ll and really love the things you gave us. We are very much appreciative and grateful for you guys helping us.”