After Dallas County reported it’s highest day of infections, where does North Texas stand with the COVID-19 pandemic?

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- Dallas County reported 285 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, marking it as the highest single-day total to date. The increase in human interaction due protests and the reopening of the economy brings up the question of whether we will begin to see the second wave in COVID-19 cases soon.

The total deaths in Dallas County have reached 250 total, however, the daily death rate has not gone up as there was only 1 death yesterday. The number of hospitalizations hasn’t gone down nor gone up significantly over the last couple of weeks.

Nursing homes are being cautious about reopening for visitors, with patients being more vulnerable to contracting COVID-19. More testing is being provided for them.

Less testing is happening across the state as 20,000 was the average, but only 13,000 was done as of this past Wednesday.

The number of new positive diagnosis should be the determining factor of the rate at which the state of Texas continues to reopen.