MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — An ADT technician will serve 52 months in federal prison for hacking into customers’ home security feeds.

Telesforo Aviles, 35, pleaded guilty to computer fraud in January 2021. U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr sentenced Aviles last Wednesday, June 9.

Our Morning After crew talked to a woman who was a victim of this crime.