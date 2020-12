As we head into yet another holiday during the pandemic, we’re seeing a lot of events being canceled or altered. Visits to Santa at the mall are limited or non-existent, and many holiday parties are out all together.

Christmas lights offer one way to safely celebrate, but some events have become rather costly. Vitruvian Lights in Addison checks a lot of the necessary boxes: Easy to socially distance, spectacular, and free!

For more information, visit udr.com/vitruvian-park/vitruvian-park-events