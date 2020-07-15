Addison cancels 2020 Oktoberfest

ADDISON, Texas (KDAF) – It seems everything is getting canceled except for 2020 itself, although plenty of people would love to cancel the whole year.

Many annual events have been canceled for safety reasons during the coronavirus pandemic, most notably the State Fair Of Texas.

You can now add one of the best known Oktoberfests to that list.

The Town of Addison announced Oktoberfest in 2020 will be canceled. A message on their website said “Due to the COVID-19 crisis, restrictions on large-scale gatherings, and concern for the health and well-being of all involved, the difficult decision has been made to cancel Addison Oktoberfest 2020. The festival will return with plenty of brats, bier, music and dancing in September 2021.”