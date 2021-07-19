Adding fresh ingredients to your tequila makes for great cocktails

MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — National Tequila Day is July 24 and what better way to celebrate the holiday than with cocktails.

Gardenuity is a Dallas-based gardening company delivering customized garden containers and personalized gardening experiences to consumers and businesses.

Donna Letier, CEO and co-founder of Gardenuity, joined our show to show us some cocktail recipes.

Use promo code TEQUILA20 for 20% off online.

Ingredients

½ oz Jalapeno Simple Syrup

1 ½ Limes

2-3 Fresh Jalapeno Slices

2 ½ oz Silver Tequila

2 oz Pineapple Juice

Garnish with fresh pineapple and peppers

Spicy salt for the rim of the glass

Instructions

Rim the favorite of your favorite chilled glass with hot and spicy sea salt In a cocktail shaker or sturdy mixing lass, add the lime wedges and jalapenos. Muddle the ingredients for about 30-40 seconds. Pour in the Jalapeno Simple Syrup, Tequila and Pineapple juice, add ice and shake. Strain into salt rimmed glass. Garnish with fresh jalapeno and pineapple

Jalapeno Simple Syrup

Bring equal parts sugar and water, add sliced jalapenos and bring to a boil, simmer until sugar is dissolved. Let sit for 30 minutes and pour into a storage container Refrigerate until ready to use.