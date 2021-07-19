Adding fresh ingredients to your tequila makes for great cocktails

MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — National Tequila Day is July 24 and what better way to celebrate the holiday than with cocktails.
Gardenuity is a Dallas-based gardening company delivering customized garden containers and personalized gardening experiences to consumers and businesses.
Donna Letier, CEO and co-founder of Gardenuity, joined our show to show us some cocktail recipes.
Use promo code TEQUILA20 for 20% off online.
Recipe Below
Ingredients
- ½ oz Jalapeno Simple Syrup
- 1 ½ Limes
- 2-3 Fresh Jalapeno Slices
- 2 ½ oz Silver Tequila
- 2 oz Pineapple Juice
- Garnish with fresh pineapple and peppers
- Spicy salt for the rim of the glass
Instructions
- Rim the favorite of your favorite chilled glass with hot and spicy sea salt
- In a cocktail shaker or sturdy mixing lass, add the lime wedges and jalapenos. Muddle the ingredients for about 30-40 seconds. Pour in the Jalapeno Simple Syrup, Tequila and Pineapple juice, add ice and shake.
- Strain into salt rimmed glass.
- Garnish with fresh jalapeno and pineapple
Jalapeno Simple Syrup
- Bring equal parts sugar and water, add sliced jalapenos and bring to a boil, simmer until sugar is dissolved.
- Let sit for 30 minutes and pour into a storage container
- Refrigerate until ready to use.