Action with Compassion hosting virtual closet clean out on Oct. 2

DALLAS (KDAF) — Action with Compassion is hosting a virtual closet cleanout on Oct. 2 from noon to 1 p.m.

A virtual closet cleanout is a Zoom-styled session that is free to join where stylists will take live Q&A on a closet purge. The purpose is to donate gently used clothes, shoes and accessories to benefit the Family Place.

Action with Compassion is a nonprofit that uses events such as fasion shows, small business pop-up shops and clothing drives to raise funds to help its causes. Officials say they donate money to organizations and programs that help victims of domestic violence.

