A world renowned chef gives us the secret sauce to his ceviche recipe!

Celebrity Chef, Richard Sandoval of Toro Toro Pan Latin Steakhouse in Ft. Worth shows us how he makes his famous, Ahi Amarillo Tuna Ceviche!

AJI AMARILLO TUNA CEVICHE

Ingredients (all of the ingredients are to taste – you can play with the amounts and the type of fish you use)

Raw, fresh Aji Tuna

• Yellow black pepper

• Celery

• Garlic

• Cilantro

• Lime juice

• Habanero

• Yellow Aji paste

• Fresno pepper

• Orange juice

• Mango puree

• Red onion

• Cucumber

• Chilis, thinly sliced

• Cilantro

• Salt, to taste

Directions

Create the Yellow Leche de Tigre by blending celery, garlic, cilantro, lime juice, habanero, yellow bell pepper, yellow Aji paste, fresno pepper, orange juice and mango puree Pour into bottom of dish and set your Aji Tuna on top of the Leche de Tigre Top with thinly sliced chilis, cucumber, onion, micro-cilantro, and salt to taste



