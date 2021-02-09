A look at Valentine’s Day must-have gift ideas

DALLAS (KDAF) Are you still needing a gift for that special someone on Valentine’s Day?

Megan Thomas Head shares some great ideas for Valentine’s Day.

To learn more about the gifts featured in the video above:

Shopworn – Shopworn is the online destination for shoppers who want to be the first to own authentic, unused luxury designer products without the luxury prices. Great ideas for that special Valentine. To learn more: CLICK HERE.

Quest Nutrition – Quest Nutrition has delicious peanut butter cups with less than 1g of sugar to satisfy your sweet tooth without sacrificing flavor, with high protein and low carbs. Delicious and healthy option for Valentine’s Day. To learn more: CLICK HERE.

Boiron Acidil – Indulging in that special day heartburn can be an issue. Heartburn sufferers with a bloated or upset stomach can find plant-powered relief with Boiron Acidil tablets that melt easily in your mouth without water. Can be taken on an empty or full stomach to target occasional heartburn, acid indigestion, bloating, or upset stomach. Acidil contains no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners and can be used for ages 12 and up. To learn more: CLICK HERE.