A local car dealer managed to keep every employee during the pandemic, plus offer innovations to other businesses

IRVING, TX (KDAF) — Alongside restaurants and many other businesses, car dealerships took a hit during the pandemic. Not only did people’s bank accounts get tightened, safety was also a concern when it came to test driving or dropping your own car off for service.

As furloughs and layoffs swept through the industry, Toyota of Irving was able to stand out by not only retaining all employees but also maintaining a healthy bottom line.

“We didn’t want to make it about selling a vehicle” says Jereme Schoemaker, GM of Toyota of Irving, “we just wanted our customer base to know that we made changes, and if they needed us we were there to help.”

In addition to new safety precautions, Toyota of Irving made buying a car similar to having food delivered to your door through their online platform and ‘store to door’ service. It allowed the customer to find and even buy a car online and have a completely contact-free experience with the car being delivered to their door.

The success of the program allowed Toyota of Irving to retain it’s staff during the pandemic and is a lesson for other entrepreneurs.

“I think the biggest thing is just embracing technology, it’s just going to continue to advance” says Jonathan Shoemaker, Director of Digital at Toyota of Irving.

It’s also a lesson in embracing the input from employees, as the store to door service was in part and idea that came up through the ranks at Toyota of Irving.