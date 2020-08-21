A former DMN editor is now a high ranking executive helping usher in new perspectives and diversity

Leona Allen Ford is a Dallas native and has spent most of her career at the Dallas Morning News as an editor…until recently. She’s now stepping into her new role as Deputy Publisher, making her one of the highest ranking black female executives in newspaper.

Thanks to The Dallas Morning News and FWD DFW, we were able to chat with the woman herself, Leona Allen Ford.

A key role in her new position is to make sure the newspaper represents the diverse community that it serves. “I have for most of my career worked on issues of diversity and inclusion,” said Leona.

Journalism has had a long and winding history with representation in media and Leona is hoping to change that. “This is tough work and these issues have been around for a long time so it’s going to take doing something differently than we’ve done before.”

But her new role extends past the newsroom – Leona is here to make sure the idea of diversity is also reflected in the Dallas Morning News Charities.

“The reason it’s important to have diversity is that it’s about representation and understanding what these issues are at the ground level. So having a diverse board, so that you can address some systemic issues. To understand what those issues are.”

Now more than ever, people are turning to nonprofit organizations for help so Leona says it’s necessary for those organizations to include all different backgrounds, races, genders, and sexual orientation to accurately represent the community.

“Philanthropy in this community is not really just about the fundraising. It is getting involved. Get engaged in your community. The only way we get better is if we’re all working together to do that.”