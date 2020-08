Yesterday some hopeful numbers came out of North Texas regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. By Tuesday morning, however, optimism was dampened slightly.

On Monday officials reported 382 new cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County (lowest since mid-June) and 303 new cases in Tarrant County, with lowest hospitalizations since early July.

However, it’s reported that on Tuesday Dallas County will report over 600 new cases with around 30 deaths.