A Dallas ristorante celebrates their 1-year anniversary with some great deals! (and a recipe from Naples, Italy!)

Partenope Ristorante is celebrating their first full year of business on September 19th and what a year it has been! The bulk of their anniversary has been during the pandemic and it’s alway great to see a business survive these bad times!

In celebration of their 1-year – the owner of Partenope, Dino Santonicola, shares his recipe for a traditional Naples dish!

SPAGHETTI ALLO SCARPARIELLO

Ingredients

1 pint of cherry tomatoes (sliced in half)

1 pack of spaghetti pasta (16oz)

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 clove of peeled garlic (thinly sliced)

½ cup of white wine

½ cup of grated pecorino

4-6 basil leaves, depending on size

Pinch of sea salt (fine)

10oz marinara (you should be making your favorite recipe. If not, we suggest La San Marzano Marinara Sauce)

Directions

Heat a saucepan of water (6 qt) over medium heat. Put a sauté pan on the stove over low heat. Add the olive oil and allow to heat for 1 minute. Add the sliced garlic clove to sauté pan. Let the garlic cook until golden. Do not burn. Add the sliced cherry tomatoes. Tear basil by hand and add. Let everything cook for 30 seconds, add the white wine. Increase the heat to high until the wine evaporates, then lower the heat to medium-low. Bring water to boil. Add the salt and then the spaghetti water. Add the marinara to the sauté pan. When the spaghetti is ready (7-9 minutes) move them from the pot to the saute pan using tongs. Do no drain the spaghetti in a colander as you need the spaghetti to be wet with the pasta water. Finish by tossing the spaghetti in the sauce. Add pecorino and toss. (save some pecorino to garnish) Portion it in pasta bowls and garnish with remaining pecorino.

Partenope Ristorante’s wants to celebrate their 1-year anniversary with you! The restaurant is running discounts on pizzas this Saturday and you can enter for a chance to win a private cooking lesson with the head chef himself!