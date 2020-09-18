A Dallas ristorante celebrates their 1-year anniversary with some great deals! (and a recipe from Naples, Italy!)

Partenope Ristorante is celebrating their first full year of business on September 19th and what a year it has been! The bulk of their anniversary has been during the pandemic and it’s alway great to see a business survive these bad times!
In celebration of their 1-year – the owner of Partenope, Dino Santonicola, shares his recipe for a traditional Naples dish!
SPAGHETTI ALLO SCARPARIELLO
Ingredients
- 1 pint of cherry tomatoes (sliced in half)
- 1 pack of spaghetti pasta (16oz)
- 2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 clove of peeled garlic (thinly sliced)
- ½ cup of white wine
- ½ cup of grated pecorino
- 4-6 basil leaves, depending on size
- Pinch of sea salt (fine)
- 10oz marinara (you should be making your favorite recipe. If not, we suggest La San Marzano Marinara Sauce)
Directions
- Heat a saucepan of water (6 qt) over medium heat.
- Put a sauté pan on the stove over low heat.
- Add the olive oil and allow to heat for 1 minute.
- Add the sliced garlic clove to sauté pan. Let the garlic cook until golden. Do not burn.
- Add the sliced cherry tomatoes. Tear basil by hand and add.
- Let everything cook for 30 seconds, add the white wine.
- Increase the heat to high until the wine evaporates, then lower the heat to medium-low.
- Bring water to boil. Add the salt and then the spaghetti water.
- Add the marinara to the sauté pan.
- When the spaghetti is ready (7-9 minutes) move them from the pot to the saute pan using tongs.
- Do no drain the spaghetti in a colander as you need the spaghetti to be wet with the pasta water.
- Finish by tossing the spaghetti in the sauce.
- Add pecorino and toss. (save some pecorino to garnish)
- Portion it in pasta bowls and garnish with remaining pecorino.
Partenope Ristorante’s wants to celebrate their 1-year anniversary with you! The restaurant is running discounts on pizzas this Saturday and you can enter for a chance to win a private cooking lesson with the head chef himself!