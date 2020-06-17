A ‘cycle’ system could potentially work for the U.S. during the pandemic, but would people follow it?

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- The emergence of a second wave of COVID-19 cases is really a direct result of the complications from the first wave.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended that areas such as Pakistan, an area with high numbers of COVID cases (1 in 5 people) create a two week on, two week off cycle system.

The cycle would permit a group of people (Group A) to stay at home for two weeks while another group (Group B) goes to work, then they would switch after the two week period. This cycle would keep illnesses coming in waves and crate a sense of regulation in the hospitals. There wouldn’t necessarily be a flattening of the curve but more so a moderation.

This cycle could potentially work for the U.S. and help keep the economy afloat.

The ways in which this process could be implemented could possibly be through a redistribution of driver’s licenses with your group A or B letter on it, so that people will know your role for the two week period.

However, given the push back that started to arise just from being in shelter in place orders, how would be react to being told when they can and cannot do something?