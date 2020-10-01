A canceled state fair doesn’t mean you need to miss out on Dallas BBQ icon Smokey John’s

When the State Fair was canceled, there was a collective sigh across the state as many people thought they would miss out on the yearly tradition of fair food. Luckily, the State Fair of Texas now has a drive-thru option going, but even then, some of the favorites might not be available.

“We’re so honored to be selected,” says Brent Reaves from long-time Dallas BBQ icon Smokey John’s, “I mean, literally they only chose 8 out of the 74 vendors for the fair, and we were chosen. We are so honored to be apart of this.”

The Big Tex Fair Food Drive Thru only has one weekend left, so if you’re craving your Smokey John’s fair fix you’ll need to act fast. However, you can still visit their location off Mockingbird Ln. in Dallas.