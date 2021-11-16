‘7,000 Miles to Broadway’ playing at Eisemann Center Thursday night

DALLAS (KDAF) — J. Robert ‘Bobby’ Spencer will be starring in the one-night-only concert ‘7,000 Miles to Broadway’ playing at the Eisemann Center on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Bobby, who is a Plano native, was in the original Broadway cast of ‘Side Show,’ (1997); “Jersey Boys” (2005) and ‘Next to Normal’ (2009). He received a 2009 Tony Award nomination for best actor/musical for ‘Next to Normal.’ He also tours the country in the Midtown Men.

‘7,000 Miles to Broadway’ is a concert about Bobby’s journey from growing up singing country music to starring on Broadway.

To get your tickets, go to eisemanncenter.com.