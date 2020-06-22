5-10 years experience? Millennials in the workplace may not need the same experience older generations did for success

DALLAS, TX (KDAF) – Many workplaces are looking to hire millennials. The conversation about how to get these workers and keep them has been a topic of discussion.

Kristen Geez, a millennial advisor and CEO of Advising Genz, explains the perspective of millennials in regard to the workplace.

Millennials were born into a world of technology and have had access to many resources that have enabled them to learn things quickly and contribute to the advancement of society. While generations before millennials may view them as moody, Geez explains that they are just using their power to voice how they feel.

“When you look at us and you tell us you want us to take 5-10 years of experience when we didn’t have to wait 5-10 years to accumulate some of the accomplishments that we already have, that is where the attitude comes. Because we are thinking why do I have to have all of these years of experience when you’ve made everything else that I need to have so easy and accessible” Kristen says.

For the workplaces that are eager to hire these millennials and want to learn their way of doing things, Kristen has some advice.

“If you want to impress us you’re going to have to inspire what you require. Your leadership team, and I’m not talking about just executive level, leadership teams that would be our managers. They are going to also have to realize that they are going to have to get up to date on what’s going on… There is this new way of doing things and I think from my generation we don’t need as much validation as you think we do.” she says.

Geez explains that millennials want to see more out of companies. What are these companies doing for the community? What leadership teams do they have available for millennials? How are they utilizing their platform?

