20K people attended O’Reilly 500 at TMS, but some loved the sparse crowds and shorter lines

FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — The first in-person spectator sporting even in North Texas happened over the weekend. About 20,000 people attended the O’Reilly 500 at the Texas Motor speedway.

20,000 sounds like a lot, but it was only about 10% occupancy given TMS can hold around 181,000 people.

TMS did enforce masks on entry, and photos and video from the event show compliance was widespread. Despite the 20,000 fans, the race did appear to be rather distant.

One additional benefit to the sparse crowd was shorter concession and merchandise lines, with many commenting online that it was one of the best experiences at TMS they’ve had.