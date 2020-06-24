100-year-old WWII veteran who can’t volunteer due to pandemic gets 100 car parade in Keller

KELLER, TX (KDAF)- For more than 17 years Glenn Lacey, a decorated WWII veteran, has volunteered as a greeter at Baylor Scott & White.

Due to COVID-19, Lacey has been unable to return to Baylor to volunteer, however, his hard work and dedication haven’t gone unnoticed.

As he celebrates his 100th year of life, friends and family planned a 100 car drive by to show everyone’s appreciation for him and his contribution.

Lacey’s life advice for living to be 100 is “eat right, take care of yourself, be involved with people, and do things you like to do.”

