DALLAS (KDAF) — Love the YouTube show Hot Ones? Well, did you know that one of the sauces featured on the show is made in Texas?

Yellowbird Sauce’s Bliss & Vinegar sauce is one of the sauces Hot One’s Host Sean Evans and guests will devour on Season 16 of Hot Ones, according to a lineup video posted to the First We Feast YouTube Channel.

You can buy that sauce directly from Yellowbird Foods by visiting their website or from HEB.