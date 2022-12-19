Within the first five months of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early February 2022, the U.S. admitted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. Most of these refugees were admitted through a special program called humanitarian parole, which falls outside the scope of the data tracking carried out by the Refugee Processing Center. Humanitarian parole allows refugees who meet certain criteria to gain temporary legal status in the U.S. and applications are processed differently than traditional refugee resettlement applications.

In November 2022, the greatest number of refugees admitted by the U.S. came from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Myanmar, and Ukraine. Each nation struggles with a unique set of circumstances that can make their citizens unsafe if they stay in their home country.

For the last three decades, the DRC has been struggling with a vast humanitarian crisis that has left millions of people displaced, both internally and externally, with many people fleeing to neighboring countries. Myanmar’s sitting government is currently engaged in a war against its people, and the country is expected to have approximately 1.2 million refugees seeking asylum by the end of 2022.

Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Texas in November 2022.

November refugee statistics

Countries where refugees arrived from in November

Texas

#1. Burma: 31

#2. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 30

#3. Afghanistan: 20

#4. Colombia: 12

#5. El Salvador: 11

#6. Honduras: 10

#7. Venezuela: 7

#8. Nicaragua: 4

#8. Guatemala: 4

#10. Iraq: 2

#11. Rwanda: 1

National

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 414

#2. Burma: 366

#3. Ukraine: 227

#4. Syria: 199

#5. Afghanistan: 169

States that accepted the most refugees in November

#1. California: 145

#2. New York: 136

#3. Texas: 132

#4. Pennsylvania: 131

#5. Washington: 123

Read on to see the countries that Texas has accepted the most refugees from since November 2022

#1. Afghanistan

Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since November 2022

Texas: 72

National: 540

Top states

#1. California: 128

#2. Texas: 72

#3. Washington: 44

#4. New York: 43

#5. Virginia: 41

#2. Burma

Refugees that arrived from Burma since November 2022

Texas: 66

National: 582

Top states

#1. Wisconsin: 133

#2. Texas: 66

#3. Indiana: 56

#4. Georgia: 48

#5. New York: 42

#3. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since November 2022

Texas: 52

National: 1,032

Top states

#1. Kentucky: 93

#2. Ohio: 89

#3. Wisconsin: 60

#4. Pennsylvania: 54

#5. Michigan: 53

#4. El Salvador

Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since November 2022

Texas: 24

National: 194

Top states

#1. North Carolina: 27

#2. Texas: 24

#3. Florida: 20

#4. Maryland: 19

#5. California: 14

#5. Honduras

Refugees that arrived from Honduras since November 2022

Texas: 15

National: 95

Top states

#1. Texas: 15

#1. Washington: 15

#3. California: 10

#4. Maryland: 9

#5. North Carolina: 8

#6. Colombia

Refugees that arrived from Colombia since November 2022

Texas: 13

National: 95

Top states

#1. Pennsylvania: 15

#2. Texas: 13

#2. South Carolina: 13

#2. North Carolina: 13

#5. Kentucky: 9

#7. Guatemala

Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since November 2022

Texas: 10

National: 267

Top states

#1. California: 34

#2. New York: 26

#3. Florida: 23

#4. Georgia: 18

#4. North Carolina: 18

#8. Syria

Refugees that arrived from Syria since November 2022

Texas: 9

National: 469

Top states

#1. Michigan: 64

#2. Washington: 35

#3. Ohio: 28

#3. Illinois: 28

#3. Kentucky: 28

#9. Iraq

Refugees that arrived from Iraq since November 2022

Texas: 8

National: 73

Top states

#1. Michigan: 19

#2. Ohio: 9

#3. Texas: 8

#4. North Dakota: 6

#4. Massachusetts: 6

#10. Venezuela

Refugees that arrived from Venezuela since November 2022

Texas: 7

National: 64

Top states

#1. Florida: 14

#2. Kentucky: 8

#2. Georgia: 8

#4. Texas: 7

#5. Illinois: 6

#11. Vietnam

Refugees that arrived from Vietnam since November 2022

Texas: 5

National: 5

Top states

#1. Texas: 5

#12. Nicaragua

Refugees that arrived from Nicaragua since November 2022

Texas: 4

National: 12

Top states

#1. Texas: 4

#1. lowa: 4

#3. New Jersey: 1

#3. Nevada: 1

#3. Florida: 1

#13. Eritrea

Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since November 2022

Texas: 2

National: 86

Top states

#1. Colorado: 11

#2. Tennessee: 10

#2. North Carolina: 10

#4. Indiana: 8

#5. lowa: 7

#14. Iran

Refugees that arrived from Iran since November 2022

Texas: 1

National: 30

Top states

#1. California: 10

#2. Illinois: 5

#3. New Jersey: 4

#4. Virginia: 3

#5. Colorado: 2

#14. Rwanda

Refugees that arrived from Rwanda since November 2022

Texas: 1

National: 7

Top states

#1. North Carolina: 6

#2. Texas: 1

#14. Bangladesh

Refugees that arrived from Bangladesh since November 2022

Texas: 1

National: 1

Top states

#1. Texas: 1