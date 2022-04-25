DALLAS (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of where people in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Dallas between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 830

– Migration from Las Vegas to Dallas: 1,539 (#6 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Net migration: 709 to Dallas

#49. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 894

– Migration from Albuquerque to Dallas: 885 (#5 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 9 to Albuquerque

#48. Amarillo, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Amarillo in 2015-2019: 902

– Migration from Amarillo to Dallas: 1,968 (#1 most common destination from Amarillo)

– Net migration: 1,066 to Dallas

#47. Odessa, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Odessa in 2015-2019: 934

– Migration from Odessa to Dallas: 1,081 (#3 most common destination from Odessa)

– Net migration: 147 to Dallas

#46. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Beaumont in 2015-2019: 940

– Migration from Beaumont to Dallas: 1,458 (#2 most common destination from Beaumont)

– Net migration: 518 to Dallas

#45. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 945

– Migration from San Jose to Dallas: 1,812 (#12 most common destination from San Jose)

– Net migration: 867 to Dallas

#44. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 979

– Migration from Detroit to Dallas: 1,240 (#16 most common destination from Detroit)

– Net migration: 261 to Dallas

#43. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 1,082

– Migration from Colorado Springs to Dallas: 888 (#12 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

– Net migration: 194 to Colorado Springs

#42. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 1,084

– Migration from Boston to Dallas: 1,495 (#23 most common destination from Boston)

– Net migration: 411 to Dallas

#41. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

– Migration to McAllen in 2015-2019: 1,096

– Migration from McAllen to Dallas: 1,576 (#3 most common destination from McAllen)

– Net migration: 480 to Dallas

#40. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 1,104

– Migration from Minneapolis to Dallas: 1,667 (#11 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Net migration: 563 to Dallas

#39. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 1,106

– Migration from Tampa to Dallas: 1,184 (#18 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 78 to Dallas

#38. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 1,109

– Migration from Charlotte to Dallas: 1,020 (#21 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 89 to Charlotte

#37. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 1,110

– Migration from Corpus Christi to Dallas: 1,187 (#4 most common destination from Corpus Christi)

– Net migration: 77 to Dallas

#36. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 1,148

– Migration from Nashville to Dallas: 1,738 (#6 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 590 to Dallas

#35. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 1,150

– Migration from Virginia Beach to Dallas: 1,449 (#8 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Net migration: 299 to Dallas

#34. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 1,151

– Migration from Portland to Dallas: 1,049 (#17 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 102 to Portland

#33. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 1,188

– Migration from San Francisco to Dallas: 3,481 (#12 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Net migration: 2,293 to Dallas

#32. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 1,195

– Migration from Kansas City to Dallas: 2,686 (#3 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Net migration: 1,491 to Dallas

#31. Midland, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Midland in 2015-2019: 1,237

– Migration from Midland to Dallas: 1,187 (#3 most common destination from Midland)

– Net migration: 50 to Midland

#30. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

– Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 1,429

– Migration from New Orleans to Dallas: 898 (#10 most common destination from New Orleans)

– Net migration: 531 to New Orleans

#29. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 1,457

– Migration from Wichita Falls to Dallas: 1,166 (#1 most common destination from Wichita Falls)

– Net migration: 291 to Wichita Falls

#28. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 1,585

– Migration from Miami to Dallas: 3,144 (#12 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 1,559 to Dallas

#27. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 1,646

– Migration from Tulsa to Dallas: 2,096 (#2 most common destination from Tulsa)

– Net migration: 450 to Dallas

#26. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 1,673

– Migration from Fayetteville to Dallas: 1,462 (#2 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Net migration: 211 to Fayetteville

#25. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 1,751

– Migration from Philadelphia to Dallas: 1,433 (#32 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 318 to Philadelphia

#24. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 1,872

– Migration from Orlando to Dallas: 2,370 (#10 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 498 to Dallas

#23. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 1,892

– Migration from San Diego to Dallas: 3,095 (#7 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 1,203 to Dallas

#22. El Paso, TX Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 2,074

– Migration from El Paso to Dallas: 2,297 (#3 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 223 to Dallas

#21. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 2,092

– Migration from St. Louis to Dallas: 3,071 (#4 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 979 to Dallas

#20. Tyler, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Tyler in 2015-2019: 2,210

– Migration from Tyler to Dallas: 2,457 (#1 most common destination from Tyler)

– Net migration: 247 to Dallas

#19. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 2,272

– Migration from Phoenix to Dallas: 3,715 (#6 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 1,443 to Dallas

#18. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 2,321

– Migration from Killeen to Dallas: 2,976 (#2 most common destination from Killeen)

– Net migration: 655 to Dallas

#17. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 2,722

– Migration from Chicago to Dallas: 6,038 (#7 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 3,316 to Dallas

#16. Abilene, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Abilene in 2015-2019: 2,736

– Migration from Abilene to Dallas: 1,324 (#1 most common destination from Abilene)

– Net migration: 1,412 to Abilene

#15. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 2,749

– Migration from Washington to Dallas: 3,592 (#15 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 843 to Dallas

#14. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 2,821

– Migration from Seattle to Dallas: 1,774 (#16 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 1,047 to Seattle

#13. Longview, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 2,826

– Migration from Longview to Dallas: 1,447 (#1 most common destination from Longview)

– Net migration: 1,379 to Longview

#12. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 3,204

– Migration from Denver to Dallas: 2,485 (#9 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 719 to Denver

#11. Waco, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Waco in 2015-2019: 3,221

– Migration from Waco to Dallas: 2,751 (#1 most common destination from Waco)

– Net migration: 470 to Waco

#10. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 3,234

– Migration from New York to Dallas: 7,504 (#16 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 4,270 to Dallas

#9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 3,271

– Migration from Atlanta to Dallas: 3,327 (#10 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 56 to Dallas

#8. Sherman-Denison, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Sherman in 2015-2019: 3,752

– Migration from Sherman to Dallas: 1,829 (#1 most common destination from Sherman)

– Net migration: 1,923 to Sherman

#7. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

– Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 4,344

– Migration from College Station to Dallas: 2,819 (#2 most common destination from College Station)

– Net migration: 1,525 to College Station

#6. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 4,496

– Migration from Los Angeles to Dallas: 10,312 (#8 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 5,816 to Dallas

#5. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 4,753

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Dallas: 3,834 (#2 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 919 to Oklahoma City

#4. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 4,829

– Migration from Lubbock to Dallas: 3,409 (#1 most common destination from Lubbock)

– Net migration: 1,420 to Lubbock

#3. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 5,437

– Migration from San Antonio to Dallas: 7,914 (#3 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 2,477 to Dallas

#2. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 11,373

– Migration from Austin to Dallas: 8,854 (#2 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 2,519 to Austin

#1. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 18,186

– Migration from Houston to Dallas: 17,266 (#1 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 920 to Houston

