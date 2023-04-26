DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are a music lover and a possible cat owner, it would make sense to name your cat after your favorite song.
I mean ‘Purrr-ple Rain’ sounds like a perfect name for a feline maestro, don’t you think?
Well if that name doesn’t fit your fancy, CatTime has “paw-infected” a list of cat names inspired by music.
Music-inspired cat names:
- Abba
2. Adele
3. Aerosmith
4. Alice (Cooper)
5. Ariana
6. Axl
7. Beethoven
8. Beyonce
9. Bieber
10. Billie (Eillish or Holiday)
Which one was your favorite? For a complete list of names, check CatTime for more cat name ideas.