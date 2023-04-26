DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are a music lover and a possible cat owner, it would make sense to name your cat after your favorite song.

I mean ‘Purrr-ple Rain’ sounds like a perfect name for a feline maestro, don’t you think?

Well if that name doesn’t fit your fancy, CatTime has “paw-infected” a list of cat names inspired by music.

Music-inspired cat names:

Abba

2. Adele

3. Aerosmith

4. Alice (Cooper)

5. Ariana

6. Axl

7. Beethoven

8. Beyonce

9. Bieber

10. Billie (Eillish or Holiday)

Which one was your favorite? For a complete list of names, check CatTime for more cat name ideas.