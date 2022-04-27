DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a Texas holiday, Blue Bell is releasing a new flavor on Thursday, April 28.

In a tweet on April 28, the company said, “Here’s the scoop…Our new flavor arrives in stores tomorrow! #bluebell #icecream #bluebellicecream #new“

Now in our research, we could not find an official statement saying what this new flavor would be, but in the previously referenced tweet, they did include an image with some clues that could help us understand what flavor profiles may be included in this new item.

Photo courtesy Blue Bell Ice Cream via Twitter

The packaging may be blurred to the point where you can’t see the title but this image does tell us it will have cookie dough and peanut butter cups. Accompanied with chocolate ice cream, this new flavor looks like it will be really tasty.