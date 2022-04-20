DALLAS (KDAF) — “All my exes live in Texas.” According to a new study by myvision.org, those words hit a little too close to home for people in the Lone Star State.

Myvision.org wanted to know what the most common dreams people were dreaming about in each state, so they analyzed more than 9,000 Google search terms relating to dreams over the past two years, and they found that Texans like to dream about their exes.

However, interestingly enough, the people of Dallas had different dreams. According to officials, Dallasites are dreaming about a dead person or death.

The five most commons dreams, according to the study, were about losing teeth, snakes, horses, a romantic interest and being pregnant.

For the full study, visit myvision.org.