DALLAS (KDAF) — Kids this time of year would dream of going to the North Pole.

Well, you can get as close as possible nowadays with the Portable North Pole. Alexandre Berard is the man who created it all more than 15 years ago.

Here’s how it works

You access the website PortableNorthPole.com, or you download any of the free app. Once you are on the site or app, a parent fills out an application form with the name of their child and where they live. They then upload a pitcure of their child, some interesting information about their child, and whether they have they been nice or not so nice. After all of those steps, parents will get a 3D render of a fully customized message from Santa Claus.

Learn more about how you can get a personalized message from Santa by clicking here.