DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you ever see those fancy appetizers being served at holiday parties and think, ‘Oh, I could never make those.’ Well, we are about to change your mind.

Ramona Cruz Peters with Fab Everyday has some easy tips.

If you’re looking for more festive ideas for the holidays, she has you covered with a few really easy but adorable holiday-themed ideas. These are going to come in handy for you whether you’re entertaining, or just want to add a little bit more festivity at home for your kids and grandkids.

Pretzel and candy melt trees

First are these pretzels and candy melt trees. They’re an easy no-bake treat that is great for class parties. They start by arranging pretzel sticks and groups of three on top of a sheet of wax paper. Spoon melted green candy melts inside the triangles, making sure the candy is touching the sides of all three pretzels. While the candy is still wet at a yellow star, sprinkle to the top of the tree and then sprinkle the trees with red and white sprinkles. Let the treats cool for the candy to harden. They can cool at room temperature or you can place them in the fridge to expedite the hardening process. Remove them from the wax paper and serve.

Mashed potato snowmen

These mashed potato snowmen make the cutest and most delicious holiday side dish. You can start with your favorite mashed potatoes recipe or try this one too.

Peel and cube two and a half pounds of russet potatoes. Add the potatoes to a large pot of hot water cover. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to simmer until the potatoes can be pierced easily with a fork and almost fall apart. Drain and place the potatoes in a large bowl with four ounces of cream cheese, a quarter cup each of half and half, butter, and a half teaspoon of garlic salt.

Mash with a potato masher until well blended. Scoop a white ball of mashed potatoes onto each dinner plate scoop a slightly smaller bowl on top of each followed by a third smaller bowl on top of that.

Here’s the fun part. Add a carrot sliver to the top ball as a nose along with two peppercorns as eyes. Add three more peppercorns in a vertical line down the center ball as buttons. Snap a pretzel stick in half then add each half to the sides of the center ball as arms.

Candy cane spritzer

Finally this candy cane spritzer is an easy and tasty holiday cocktail or mocktail.

Add sparkling wine for the cocktail version, or club soda for the mocktail version, lemon-lime soda, and peppermint extract to a pitcher and stir. Place lime juice and a small saucer and crushed peppermint on a separate small plate.

Dip the rim of your serving glasses into the lime juice then roll it around in the crushed peppermint to create a candy-crusted rim for the spritzer.

Pout the drink into the glasses when ready to serve and add a candy cane as a garnish. Serve immediately after pouring. This drink is festive, minty and delicious.

All of these ideas are available on FabEverday.com. So be sure to check those out and follow up every day for lots more holiday inspirations.