DALLAS (KDAF) — In this episode of Watch Party, entertainment host J-Kruz gives all the details about two movies expected to hit theaters soon: Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Firestarter.

Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of Strange, Wong, and Wanda Maximoff.

The film releases on May 6. To get your tickets, click here.

PREVIOUSLY: Dallas’ Texas Theatre will be the only theater in Texas you can watch Dr. Strange movie on a film projector

Firestarter

A young girl tries to understand how she mysteriously gained the power to set things on fire with her mind.

The film releases on May 13. To get your tickets, click here.