DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s a new sheriff (porcupine duo) in town (Gorilla Trail).

Dallas Zoo officials have announced the addition of two new cuties making their way to Gorilla Trail: Oh Hapana and Prickle.

Oh Hapana is a Swahili word that means “oh no”. They are both Cape porcupines which means that they have white-tipped bristles around their necks.

“The next time you visit, stop by their new habitat to say hello,” zoo officials said in a tweet.

To see an adorable video the Zoo uploaded on Twitter of the new porcupines, click here.