DALLAS (KDAF) — For some, 2022 may have been a difficult year but for others, it was a year of firsts, including moving.

It is no secret that plenty of people packed up and decided to make Texas their new home; however, according to one report from U-Haul, Texas was actually the premiere destination in 2022.

According to their findings, Texas was the top destination for one-way moves in the last year, with California having the least one-way moves in the nation.

“The 2022 trends in migration followed very similar patterns to 2021 with Texas, Florida, the Carolinas and the Southwest continuing to see solid growth,” John Taylor, U-Haul International president, said in a news release. “We still have areas with strong demand for one-way rentals. While overall migration in 2021 was record-breaking, we continue to experience significant customer demand to move out of some geographic areas to destinations at the top of our growth list.”

Texas ranked as the top state for growth in America for the second consecutive year and for the fifth time since 2016, officials said.

The top 3 Leading Growth Cities in Texas include Missouri City, Richardson, and Conroe.

Here are the top 10 U-Haul Growth States, according to U-Haul:

Texas Florida South Carolina North Carolina Virginia Tennessee Arizona Georgia Ohio Idaho

For the full report, click here.