DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re a young twenty-something looking for a fun night on the town, Deep Ellum is one of the best options for you.

This Dallas district is full of great places to eat, drink and listen to some great local music, but it didn’t always use to be like that.

Thanks to a video posted to subreddit r/Dallas, we are getting a glimpse into what Deep Ellum was like in the 80s. The Reddit user who posted the video captioned it “Deep Ellum —1984”.

Instead of the Deep Ellum we’re used to seeing, with tons of people cars and fun establishments, this video shows a worn-down district, with weeds growing through the sidewalk asphalt, run-down businesses and barely a soul in sight.

To view the video for yourself, click here.