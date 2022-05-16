DALLAS (KDAF) — Tours are coming back to The Star in Frisco, starting this June.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Dallas Cowboys World Corporate Headquarters and connect with the team in a way you never thought you could.

There are three tours to choose from:

  • The Guided Tour $35
    • VIP Guided Experience
  • VIP Tour and Visit $45
    • VIP Guided Experience
    • The Star Magazine and Guide
    • Exclusive retail and restaurant promotions in The Star District
  • Ultimate Fan Experience $55
    • VIP Guided Experience
    • The Star Magazine and Guide
    • Exclusive retail and restaurant promotions in The Star District
    • A letter from Jerry Jones
    • An exclusive Dallas Cowboys Lapel

For more information, visit thestarinfrisco.com/tours/.