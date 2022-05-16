DALLAS (KDAF) — Tours are coming back to The Star in Frisco, starting this June.
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Dallas Cowboys World Corporate Headquarters and connect with the team in a way you never thought you could.
There are three tours to choose from:
- The Guided Tour $35
- VIP Guided Experience
- VIP Tour and Visit $45
- VIP Guided Experience
- The Star Magazine and Guide
- Exclusive retail and restaurant promotions in The Star District
- Ultimate Fan Experience $55
- VIP Guided Experience
- The Star Magazine and Guide
- Exclusive retail and restaurant promotions in The Star District
- A letter from Jerry Jones
- An exclusive Dallas Cowboys Lapel
For more information, visit thestarinfrisco.com/tours/.