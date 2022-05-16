DALLAS (KDAF) — Tours are coming back to The Star in Frisco, starting this June.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Dallas Cowboys World Corporate Headquarters and connect with the team in a way you never thought you could.

There are three tours to choose from:

The Guided Tour $35 VIP Guided Experience

VIP Tour and Visit $45 VIP Guided Experience The Star Magazine and Guide Exclusive retail and restaurant promotions in The Star District

Ultimate Fan Experience $55 VIP Guided Experience The Star Magazine and Guide Exclusive retail and restaurant promotions in The Star District A letter from Jerry Jones An exclusive Dallas Cowboys Lapel



For more information, visit thestarinfrisco.com/tours/.