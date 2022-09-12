DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking to have a good time with your friends and family throughout the Lone Star State, you’re in the right place.

Not everyone will be in the mood to host friends and family over at their house to have a good old fun time or take the time to plan out some fun activities around town. So, what are you to do?

There are tons of things to do across Texas, whatever you’re interested in, you’ll be able to find the perfect spot for you. Whether it’s eating, drinking, dancing, teamwork activities, catching a show, or whatever tickles your fancy, you’ll be able to find it.

So, why not get some help? We checked out Tripadvisor’s list of the best game and entertainment centers in Texas:

Iron Wolf Ranch and Distillery

Boulders Sport Climbing Center

Kidzania USA

Immersive Gamebox – North Dallas

The Escape Game

The Magicians Agency Theatre

Urban Axes – Austin

Corky’s Gaming Bistro – Grapevine

Espace Hunt

Cidercade Dallas

Battleground Ranch

iFLY Indoor Skydiving

Exitus VR