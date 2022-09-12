DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking to have a good time with your friends and family throughout the Lone Star State, you’re in the right place.
Not everyone will be in the mood to host friends and family over at their house to have a good old fun time or take the time to plan out some fun activities around town. So, what are you to do?
There are tons of things to do across Texas, whatever you’re interested in, you’ll be able to find the perfect spot for you. Whether it’s eating, drinking, dancing, teamwork activities, catching a show, or whatever tickles your fancy, you’ll be able to find it.
So, why not get some help? We checked out Tripadvisor’s list of the best game and entertainment centers in Texas:
- Iron Wolf Ranch and Distillery
- Boulders Sport Climbing Center
- Kidzania USA
- Immersive Gamebox – North Dallas
- The Escape Game
- The Magicians Agency Theatre
- Urban Axes – Austin
- Corky’s Gaming Bistro – Grapevine
- Espace Hunt
- Cidercade Dallas
- Battleground Ranch
- iFLY Indoor Skydiving
- Exitus VR