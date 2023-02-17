DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you know Dallas-Fort Worth is home to over 200 museums? Dallas is a collection of museums with different art and history behind them.

We checked out a report from Thrillist on the best museums in Dallas, and here’s what they said you should look for when checking out each one.

Dallas Museum of Art – The museum is located in the Dallas Arts District and is one of the largest contiguous planned urban art galleries in the country, according to the museum. Those who wish to visit their permanent exhibitions are not required to pay an entrance fee and they are always available free of charge You can purchase tickets online.

African American Museum – The museum is located in the Fair Park area. The African American Museum is the only one of its kind in the Southwest region. The museum was created to continue preserving and display of African American culture and history. The museum is completely open to the public all year long, except during The State Fair of Texas.

The Modern – The modern museum is located in the Fort Cultural District area, some would call the museum a sight to see since the concrete building is surrounded by glass and steel. There’s a $16 entry fee for adults, except on Fridays and Sundays when it’s free.

Sixth Floor Museum -The museum is a place where you can find conspiracy theories and look into the life of former President John F. Kennedy. When guests visit the museum, they get a chance to learn about the events surrounding the assassination of former president Kennedy. The admissions fee is $18 for adults.

Perot Museum of Nature & Science – The museum is located near Victory park. You can see permanent exhibits with fossils, and ancient dinosaur bones. If you are over 21, you can visit the food trucks, live music, and games. The museum even has multiple bars serving beer, wine, and cocktails. Admissions are $25.

George W. Bush Presidential Center– The next museum is located on the campus of e campus of Southern Methodist University. Visitors can look at former president George W. Bush’s time serving in the white house and events surrounding his presidency such as 9/11/. Tickets are $26 dollars for adults.

National Videogame Museum – The museum is located in Frisco, Texas. Visitors get a chance to see all the games from their childhood and present day. You can even see famous characters like Donkey Kong and Pac-Man. It’s usually a no-touch policy in museums, but this one lets you get up close and personal. The guests can even play some of the old games they grew up with. The entry fee is $12.

Heard Natural Science Museum – Over in McKinney, Texas, guests can experience indoor and outdoor exhibits. On the 289-acre property, you can go ziplining, bird watching, canoeing, kayaking, and even see lifelike dinosaurs. Admissions are 12$.

Frontiers of Flight Museum– You can learn about planes and the roles they took during modern wars. The museum’s main attraction is learning about the history of aviation. Admissions are $12.

Latino Cultural Center – From permanent and temporary art exhibits to live music, theatrical performances, and educational workshops, this museum offers an array of experiences surrounding Latino art and culture. Certain special events may have a fee, but general admission is free.

Kimbell Art Museum– The museum is located in the Fort Worth Cultural District. Guests can see Art from Claude Monet, Pablo Picasso, and Joan Miró are among the artists whose works are part of Kimbell’s permanent collection. The Kimbell regularly hosts some of the most high-profile exhibitions in the nation. There’s no charge for permanent collections and $18 for special exhibitions.

Crow Museum of Asian Art – The museum is located in Dallas Arts District. The museum shows art from Japan, China, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia across multiple galleries. There is no entry fee.

Amon Carter Museum of American Art – The museum is showcasing art from Ansel Adams, Federico Castellon, Charles M. Russell, and Frederic Remington. You can see paintings, photographs, and sculptures while drinking an adult drink. There is no entry fee.

Nasher Sculpture Center– The museum is located in Dallas Arts District. The Nashers are responsible for the founding of the North Park shopping center. The family has collected some of their favorite pieces over the years and shared their art with guests. The museum even offers adults while look at their indoor and outdoor exhibits. Admissions are $10 per person.