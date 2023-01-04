DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year is here and many people are using the new year to be more active.

If that is you, you may be taking more walks at your local park. However, if you don’t have a lot of green space you may need to move your walks indoors on a treadmill.

A new report from Lawn Love has ranked almost 100 cities based on which ones have the most and least amounts of green space, and Texas is home to plenty of green space.

Three Texas cities made the top 20 list of U.S. Cities With the Most Green Space: San Antonio (15th), Houston (17th), and El Paso (19th).

Here is how other Texas cities ranked:

Austin – 22nd

Dallas – 35th

Fort Worth – 42nd

Corpus Christi – 47th

Lubbock – 49th

Plano – 65th

Arlington – 67th

Garland – 70th

Irving – 77th

Laredo – 79th

For the full report, visit Lawn Love.