DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you graduate recently? Well, this study may give you some tips on where you want to start your career!

WalletHub has released a new study determining which cities in the nation are the best places to start your career. They looked at more than 180 U.S. cities across 27 key metrics to determine which were the best.

Texas is getting some recognition in this list. The study says Austin is the 4th best city in the nation to start your career. According to officials, Austin earns high rankings in quality of life and professional opportunities available.

How did the metroplex stack up against the rest? Here’s how DFW did.

Dallas – 43rd

Fort Worth – 57th

Irving – 59th

Plano – 66th

Arlington – 90th

Garland – 127th

Grand Prairie – 145th

Here were the top 10 best places to start a career:

Salt Lake City, UT Orlando, FL Atlanta, GA Austin, TX Seattle, WA Boise, ID Miami, FL Tampa, FL Portland, ME Columbia, SC

For the full report, visit WalletHub.