When it comes to applying moisturizer in a skincare routine, remember to give your skin a few minutes between layers to fully absorb the products.

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s that time of the year again and if you haven’t gotten your shopping done, you need to get on it, and fast!

So, when you’re looking at gifts to buy, how do you know what’s in or the best of the best for your loved one? We checked out a report from Century Link on the most-wanted gift brands of the year.

“Struggling to shop for that one person this holiday season? We have some Christmas present ideas for you—backed by data from one of the most-used retail platforms in the world,” the report said.

While most are looking to buy Ring doorbells, stuff on the Amazon Store, and Nintendo games, Texas is looking to take care of your hair and skin. Sol De Janeiro is the top gift brand in Texas and four other states in the US.

The report said, “Sol de Janeiro, a luxury body care company founded in Brazil, tied with Gerber for the most searches in 5 states each. Like its trendy peer Laneige, Sol de Janeiro went viral on TikTok for its Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, with the hashtag #bumbumcream gaining over 67 million views.”