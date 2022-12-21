DALLAS (KDAF) — The Christmas holiday is coming up quicker than you may think, so if you haven’t gotten your shopping done, you best be running to the nearest mall and hoping they’ve got what you need for those receiving the gifts you plan on giving.

While there’s nothing like spending the holidays with your family and friends, but what cities in the country have the most to offer for celebrating Christmas?

We checked out a report from WalletHub on 2022’s best cities for Christmas in the country, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year — or at least it can be, depending on where you celebrate Christmas. That’s because America’s favorite holiday is also one of the most expensive. From decorations and food to gifts and travel, there’s a long list of expenses to check twice and save up for during the year.”

These are the Texas cities that cracked into the top 100 cities in the U.S. for the holidays:

Austin No. 23

Houston No. 25

San Antonio No. 37

Dallas No. 42

Fort Worth No. 50

Plano No. 59

El Paso No. 64

Arlington No. 66

Irving No. 88

Lubbock No. 89

Corpus Christi No. 90

Garland No. 92

Laredo No. 95