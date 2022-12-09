Disney Christmas lights come in all shapes, sizes and character designs, so there are many options.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone in the country whether you’re super into the holidays or not can appreciate the grand scale of the best holiday lights displays in the country, but there is something to be said about driving through a neighborhood jamming to some tunes and enjoying the lights homeowners put together.

We checked out a report from Only In Your State checking out the best neighborhood Christmas lights throughout the state of Texas, and they’re big, as you know, everything’s bigger in Texas.

The report said, “Driving around to look at Christmas lights is a quintessential holiday pastime, and luckily, Texas has quite a few neighborhoods that go all out. In no particular order, listed below are nine of the best Christmas light displays in Texas. So, grab some hot cocoa, crank up the festive tunes, and enjoy the ride to these amazing Christmas light neighborhoods.”

Without further ado, here are the top neighborhoods for holiday lights:

Burkman Holiday Home – Frisco

River Oaks – Houston

Deerfield – Plano

Christmas Ranch – Cleveland

Fairmount National Historic District – Fort Worth

City of Windcrest

Grapevine Santa House – Grapevine

Franck Christmas Light Show – Houston

Dodd Family Holidays – The Woodlands